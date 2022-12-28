Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar says, ‘Bharat toota hua hai’

New Delhi: Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar made a shocking remark by saying that ‘Bharat toota hua hai’ and said that the party is doing the job of fixing the country. His remark comes amid the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ spearheaded by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

“First we have to unite India and then we will focus on elections and I hope that during this whole time the Opposition parties will also come together. We can be pose a tough challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said while speaking to news channel Times Now.

He added,” The aim of this foot march (Bharat Jodo Yatra) is to unite the nation, as Rahul Gandhi said.”

“Toota hua hai,” he said when asked if India is dividing. “That is why there is a need to unite it,” he added.

He also took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and said that they are dividing the country on the basis of religion, language and cast.

“It’s the people of ‘Sangh Parivaar’ who’re dividing India into ‘tukde-tukde’ on the basis of religion, language and caste. This yatra is against it. We’ve to fight against the attempts to break the country,” he said.

BJP slams Mani Shankar Aiyar

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Congress leader for the remark and said that the only time India was broken was during 1947 partition, ‘thanks to INC’ he said.

“Congress itself is broken from Rajasthan to Karnataka now once again to undermines Sardar Patel. Mani Shankar Aiyyar says Bharat Tuta Hua hai! So Sardar Patel was unable to unite India and Rahul Gandhi will do it? Only time India was broken was due to partition thanks to INC,” he tweeted.

Reacting to his remark, BJP’s Ram Kadam said that the Congress leaders should be ashamed and asked, “Why are Congress leaders so obsessed with degrading India?”

“Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar should be ashamed. They (Congress) are saying India is broken and they are mending it. At least you would have thought about the brave soldiers of the country. Why are Congress leaders so obsessed with degrading India? Traitors of the country.. Apologize to the country,” he tweeted.