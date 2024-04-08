Congress moves EC against PM Modi’s ‘Muslim League’ remark

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for comparing the party’s manifesto with that of the Muslim League.

“My colleagues @salman7khurshid, @MukulWasnik, @Pawankhera and @gurdeepsappal have just met with the Election Commission and presented and argued 6 complaints, including 2 against the PM himself. This is the time for the Election Commission to demonstrate its independence by ensuring a level playing field for all parties,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

“We live in hope that the Hon’ble Commission will uphold its Constitutional mandate. For our part, we will continue to pursue all avenues, political and legal, to expose this regime,” he added.

PM Modi made the remark during an election rally in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on April 6. He called the Congress manifesto “a bundle of lies” and that every page of the document “reeks of an attempt to break India into pieces”.

“The Leftists have taken over whatever was left of this manifesto bearing the stamp of the Muslim League. Today, Congress is left with neither principles nor policies. It seems as if Congress has given everything on contract and has outsourced the entire party,” PM Modi said.

The Congress reacted sharply to the Prime Minister’s remark, saying that he was scared over the prospect of the BJP struggling to cross the 180-seat mark in the Lok Sabha polls and again resorted to the “same cliched Hindu-Muslim script”.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hit back at the BJP, alleging that their “ideological ancestors” supported the British and the Muslim League against Indians in the independence struggle.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “Modi-Shah’s political and ideological ancestors supported the British and the Muslim League against the Indians in the freedom struggle.”

“Even today, they are invoking the Muslim League against the ‘Congress Nyay Patra’, guided and shaped according to the aspirations, needs and demands of common Indians,” he added.