Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu’s old tweets criticising notes ban emerge amid huge cash haul

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday took a swipe at Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu after his old tweets, where he was criticising demonetisation, went viral. The development came amid an ongoing raid on properties linked to the Congress MP.

The Income Tax department seized more than Rs 290 crore in the raid that started on Friday, December 6, and was going on at the time of writing this report.

While sharing the old posts of Sahu, Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on X, “Oh, ab samajh aa raha hai ki Dheeraj Sahu aur Congress notabandi ka itana virodh kyon kar rahe the” (Oh, now one can understand why Dheeraj Sahu and Congress were opposing demonetisation so much), a rough translation of the post suggested.

Further dubbing the Congress as a “corrupt shop”, he added, in his post, “Corruption Ki Dukan me Beimani Ka Saaman” (a dig at Congress, calling the party corrupt).

“Now we can guess why Congress and Sahu were opposing note bandi!” he added in the post.

In his post, Poonawala also posed a question and added that if one MP has Rs 500 crore, how much do 52 MPs have, referring to the Lok Sabha strength of the Congress.

“Congress = Ghotale ki guarantee” (Congress is equal to a guarantee of corruption) he added at the end of the post.

Cash worth more than Rs 300 crore was recovered from several locations linked to Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu in Odisha and Jharkhand in an Income Tax department raid that started on Friday.

The authorities had to deploy a significant strength of officials and cash-counting machines to count the seized cash which incidentally continues.