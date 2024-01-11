Congress should not have been invited for Ayodhya Temple consecration ceremony: Assam CM

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma on Thursday slammed the Congress party for declining the invitation to attend the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Reacting strongly, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his disapproval, stating that “Congress is against Hindus; they should not have been invited in the first place.” Sarma accused the Congress of historical opposition to Hindu sentiments, citing Jawaharlal Nehru’s absence at the inauguration of the Somnath Temple.

CM Sarma also revealed plans for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, following Uttarakhand and Gujarat. He assured exemptions for the tribal community under the UCC, emphasizing the need for comprehensive legal reforms.

Labelling the Ram Temple inauguration as an event of national significance, BJP leaders slammed Congress for turning down the invitation. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed disappointment, calling it “unfortunate, painful, and shameful.” Other BJP figures, including Sudhanshu Trivedi and Keshav Prasad Maurya, accused Congress of habitual boycotts and an anti-Ram stance.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused Congress of lacking the “moral strength” to attend the ceremony, labeling its leaders as “seasonal Hindus” who engage in religious posturing for electoral gains. Union Minister Smriti Irani accused the INDI Alliance of having an anti-Sanatana mindset.

In response to the backlash, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defended Congress, stating that they are not against Lord Ram but opposed to the BJP’s politicization of the issue. The party clarified its position, citing the event as an RSS/BJP project and stating that its leaders declined the invitation out of respect for the 2019 Supreme Court judgment.