Congress still being run by “remote control”: PM Modi

Belagavi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was “disheartened” to see how Congress has “disrespected” its senior-most party leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Further ridiculing the grand old party, PM Modi suggested that it is being run by a “remote control” despite Kharge sitting at its helm.

While addressing a public rally in Belagavi, the Prime Minister said, “Mallikarjun Kharge has served the public in whatever way possible… I was disheartened to see how the most senior leader, the president of Congress has been disrespected by them… The world knows who has the remote control.”

While releasing the 13th instalment under the PM-KISAN Yojana, PM Modi said, “All farmers of India have been connected with Belagavi here today, crores of farmers have been credited with over Rs 16,000 cr from here. This instalment is a greeting of Holi.”

“Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, we transferred over Rs 2.5 lakh crore to the bank account of farmers in the country. Especially, more than Rs 50,000 crore has been credited to the women farmers,” he added.

Prior to his address, Prime Minister Modi held a mega roadshow in Belagavi as Karnataka goes to Assembly elections in May this year.