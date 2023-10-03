Congress wants to destroy nation by dividing Hindus: PM Modi on its caste census demand

Jagdalpur(Chhattisgarh): Ahead of the crucial assembly elections and the clamour of caste-census, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a counterattack on the Congress party after Rahul Gandhi demanded a nationwide caste census pitching for greater rights for those having a greater population.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, PM Modi accused the Congress of trying to destroy India by dividing Hindus.

“The Congress has started chanting a new tune. The Congress leaders are saying- the greater the population, the greater the rights. I am saying, that the largest population in India is of poor. If there is any largest population in this country, it is the poor. And that’s why for me the poor are the biggest population and for me, their welfare is my aim,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi further said that former PM Manmohan Singh used to say that minorities have the first right to the country’s resources and among those minorities, it’s the Muslims who have the first right to the resources. “Now Congress is saying that the population will decide the rights and share. I want to ask, does Congress want to snatch the rights of minorities? If rights are going to be decided by population, then Hindus who have the largest population should come forward to take all their rights?” asked PM Modi.

Prior to addressing the rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the dream of a developed Bharat will be realised only when states, districts and villages develop. He also said the Centre has made a 20-fold increase in the budgetary allocations for railway projects in Chhattisgarh in the last nine years as compared to what was given before 2014.

PM Modi was speaking at an event at Jagdalpur in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, where he dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stones of different projects worth Rs 26,000 crore, including the NMDC’s steel plant.

“The dream of a developed Bharat will be realised only when states, districts and villages in the country develop,” he said.

Speaking about the NMDC Steel Ltd steel plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district of the state, the prime minister said it would provide employment opportunities to 50,000 youths of Bastar and adjoining areas. On the occasion, PM Modi virtually flags off Tadoki (Kanker district)-Raipur DEMU train service.