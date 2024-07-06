Court extends Bibhav Kumar’s judicial custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar until July 16 in connection with the alleged assault case involving Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Bibhav Kumar is an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kumar was accused of assaulting Swati Maliwal on May 13 at the Chief Minister’s official residence. He was produced through video conferencing before Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal, who extended his judicial custody.

The court had previously dismissed Bibhav’s bail petition, emphasizing that the investigation is still at an initial stage and that influencing witnesses and tampering with evidence cannot be ruled out.

The Delhi High Court has also issued notice to Delhi Police on a plea by Bibhav Kumar seeking to declare his arrest as illegal.