Court extends Manish Sisodia’s ED custody for another 5 days

New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s ED custody for five more days in connection with the liquor excise policy case. Sisodia was presented before the Delhi court earlier on Friday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its plea said that Sisodia needed to be interrogated in the money laundering angle of the liquor policy case. The probe agency told the court that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was not giving satisfactory answers and he needed to be confronted again.

ED lawyer, Zohaib Hossain, said that the probe agency is analysing forensic data mobile data and cloud data. The ED lawyer further added that Delhi’s former CM could not tell where he destroyed the phone or what he did after destroying it.

However, Sisodia’s lawyer, Mohit Thakur denied the allegations. Thakur opposed the remand application of ED and submitted that personal liberty is paramount. “The court is the custodian of our liberty. My liberty is at your hand. During seven days custody, they had only four people to be confronted. Confrontation need not custody,” Sisodia’s lawyer added.

He also said that the AAP leader’s computer was seized and investigated earlier by another agency and now different agency was repeating the entire process. “They have to show the proceeds of the crime and how I am involved in all this. If they investigate for 7 months and then come to court seeking my remand, then what have you done?” reported Hindustan Times quoting Sisodia’s lawyer as saying.

Appearing for ED, Advocates Hossain and Naveen Kumar Matta had earlier submitted that even in the statement given by Manish Sisodia on March 7 and 9, he has been untrue. “On being asked about his association with Dinesh Arora, who handled the transfer of kickbacks from the South Group to Vijay Nair, he gave an answer contrary to what has been revealed by independent persons/stakeholders,” ED said.

The excise policy was passed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. Later, the policy was scrapped. Sisodia was among 15 others booked in an FIR filed by the CBI. It was alleged that the AAP’s Goa elections campaign was funded by the “liquor scam money”.