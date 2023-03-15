Court grants bail to Lalu, Rabri, daughter Misa in Land-for-job scam case

New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi appeared before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on March 14 along with their daughter Misa Bharti in the land-for-job scam case.

The court had issued summons on February 27 taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed by CBI against them. According to the chargesheet, Lalu Yadav was allegedly involved in providing jobs in lieu of land when he was the railway minister.

Lalu Yadav arrived on wheelchair as he had recently undergone a kidney transplant surgery in Singapore three months ago. A huge number of RJD supporters gathered outside the court as party chief appeared in land-for-job scam case.

Notably, the CBI had closed the case against Yadav and his family members in 2021 after it found “no concrete evidence that could prove the allegations”. However, in December last year, the probe again reopened the corruption cases against the former chief minister.

The land-for-job scam case or IRCTC scam case alleged rigged recruitment in Indian Railways and providing jobs in lieu of land. According to CBI, the 74-year-old leader had issued several key projects to Delhi Land & Finance (DLF) when he was heading the Railway ministry in the UPA-1 government.

The CBI alleged that the leader had received a property worth crores in South Delhi from DLF Group in exchange for several railway projects– land lease projects in Mumbai’s Bandra and the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station. The charge sheet was filed on October 10 last year for offences of criminal conspiracy and corruption against 16 accused persons, including Lalu, Rabri and Misa.

Meanwhile, on March 11, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids against the family in connection with the investigation into the railways’ land-for-job money laundering case. The ED said the raids resulted in the seizure of Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash and the discovery of Rs 600 crore in criminal proceeds.

Almost 1.5 kilogrammes of gold jewellery, 540 grammes of gold bullion, $1,900 in foreign currency, incriminating documents, and technological devices were all seized during the searches, according to the ED.