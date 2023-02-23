CR Kesavan quits Congress, says ‘don’t concur with what party stands for’

New Delhi: In yet another jolt for Congress, CR Kesavan, grandson of India’s first Indian Governor-General, C Rajagopalachari, resigns from Congress party.

In his resignation letter addressed to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, CR Kesavan said he has not seen any “vestige of the value” that made him work for the party for over two decades.

“I can no longer in good conscience say that I concur with what the Party presently symbolises, stands for …” he wrote in the letter, “This is why I had recently declined an organisational responsibility at the national level and also refrained from participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he added.

“It is time for me to chart a new path and therefore I resign from the primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect. I have also submitted to the appropriate authority my resignation as a trustee of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Charitable Trust,” the resignation letter read.

He further dismissed the speculations that he might be joining some other party and that his resignation is possibly triggered by some offer.

“To set the record straight, I have not spoken to anybody and honestly do not know what will unfold next,” he added.

He also recounted his journey in the Congress since 2001 and termed it “challenging and engaging”. He got the opportunity to serve as the vice president of the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development at Sriperumbudur, as a member of the Prasar Bharati Board etc.