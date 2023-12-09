Danish Ali from BSP for anti-party activities

New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday said that it has suspended the party’s Amroha Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali with immediate effect for his involvement in anti-party activities. In a press statement, BSP said, “Danish Ali, BSP Lok Sabha MP from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, has been suspended from the party due to his anti-party activities with effect from 09.12.2023.”

In a letter sent to Danish Ali, the BSP said, “You have been verbally warned multiple times to not make statements against the party’s policies, ideology and discipline but you have been involved in anti-party activities despite that….You were given a BSP ticket from Amroha at the request of HD Deve Gowda. Before the party’s decision to field you from the seat, Deve Gowda Ji himself assured that you will follow the direction and policies of the BSP. You also repeatedly promised to follow BSP’s policies..However, you have forgotten your promise and have been involved in anti-party activities.”

Reacting to the suspension, Danish Ali said that the decision is unfortunate as he has always worked hard to strengthen the BSP. “Her (BSP chief Mayawati) decision is unfortunate. I have never engaged in any kind of anti-party activities. The people of my Amroha are witness to this. I have opposed the anti-people policies of the BJP’s government and will continue to do so…If doing this is a crime, then I have committed this crime, and I am ready to face the punishment for it,” said Ali.

Danish Ali recently shot into the headline after being involved in bitter banter with BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri inside Parliament. A political row erupted over Bidhuri’s remarks during a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in September this year.

A few BJP members had also accused Danish Ali of making a running commentary during his speech. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused the BSP MP of instigating Bidhuri and making “derogatory remark” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.