Days after Ram Navami clashes in Howrah, now violence in Hooghly

Hooghly: A fresh incident of violence was reported from West Bengal’s Hooghly on Sunday. The incident took place when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was taking out the ‘Shobha Yatra’ in Hooghly. Stone pelting was also reported by miscreants.

The video of the incident also surfaced online. According to reports, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh participated in the ‘Ram Navami Shobha Yatra’ on Sunday. In the video, it could be seen that the BJP workers were holding saffron flags and a suddenly ruckus erupted.

West Bengal Governor CN Ananda Bose assured strict action against miscreants. “Hooligans and thugs will be crushed with an iron hand. They will be made to curse the day they were born. Democracy can’t be derailed. State is determined to put an end to this arson & looting. Lawbreakers will soon realise that they’re playing with fire: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Hooghly ruckus,” Bose stated.

He further added, “Reinforcement rushed to the spot, and culprits will be booked tonight itself and put behind the bars. We’re determined. This kind of hooliganism thwarts democratic processes.”

The violence in Hoogly took place almost days after Ram Navami clashes in Howrah. A total of 38 people have been arrested in connection with the Ram Navami clashes.

The Clashes broke out in Kazipara of Howrah on Thursday when a Ram Navami procession was passing through the area. Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP for the Howrah clashes.

However, the saffron party denied these allegations and demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Howrah violence. Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative

Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed a PIL in Calcutta High Court seeking an NIA probe into the matter. The Acting Justice of Calcutta High Court granted leave to file the PIL and directed the same to appear at the top of the list on Monday.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the West Bengal Governor and took stock of the situation in Howrah where violence broke out.