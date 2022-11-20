Deepak Hooda sets huge record in India’s 65-run win

New Delhi: Deepak Hooda, on Sunday registered the best bowling in T20Is between India and New Zealand.

The off-spinner finished with figures of 2.5-0-10-4 in India’s 65-run win over the Black Caps in the second game of the ongoing three-match T20I series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Mitchell Santner, Daniel Vettori and Trent Boult are the other bowlers with four-wicket hauls in T20Is between the two nations.

Hooda also became the first Indian to pick up a four-wicket haul against the Black Caps. Axar Patel held the previous record of best bowling figures by an Indian against the Kiwis in T20Is after he finished with figures of 3-0-9-3 in 2021 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Hooda also picked up his maiden four-fer in T20Is with his previous best being 3/23. On the back of his spell, India bowled New Zealand out for 126 in 18.5 overs.

New Zealand, in the meantime, registered their second-lowest score against India in the T20Is. Their lowest is 111 in 17.2 overs came last year in Kolkata. However, it’s their lowest team total in T20Is at home against the Men in Blue.

India also registered their second-biggest win over New Zealand in the T20Is by margin of runs. Their biggest win by 73 runs came at Eden Gardens in November 2021.

After winning at Bay Oval, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The opening match on Friday at Sky Stadium in Wellington was washed off without a toss due to rain.

The third and final T20I is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 22 in Napier.