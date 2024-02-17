Delhi court directs Kejriwal to now appear on March 16

New Delhi: In compliance of court summon, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, , appeared before a session court at the Rouse Avenue through video conferencing on Saturday regarding the recent complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.

CM Kejriwal explained his inability to appear physically before the court due to the ongoing discussion on the confidence motion in the assembly and the concurrent budget session. He informed the court that the budget session is lily to continue till the first week of March. In view of it the court has now scheduled March 16 for Arvind Kejriwal’s in-person appearance.

The court will also hear the ED’s case on March 16. Kejriwal has already skipped five summons in the case following which the ED approached a city court against him. Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief, is expected to present himself before a Delhi court to clarify his stand to skip the ED summons.

This comes amid the Delhi Assembly’s move to adopt the motion of confidence moved by the Chief Minister in a show of strength amid allegations that the BJP is trying to poach AAP MLAs by offering them Rs 25 crores each.