Delhi court extends TMC’s Anubrata Mondal ED custody by 11 days

New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Friday extended by 11 days the custody of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal with the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The TMC leader is facing the ED probe in the alleged money laundering case related to West Bengal’s cattle smuggling case.

On Friday, Special Judge Raghubir Singh approved the central probe agency’s request to extend the custody of Anubrata Mondal. The ED was earlier granted two-day custody of the TMC leader for questioning, which ended on March 10, today.

Soon after the court order, the ED summoned Sukanya Mondal, daughter of Anubrata Mondal, to question her in the same case in Delhi.

TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal was taken into custody by the CBI in the cattle smuggling case in August 2022. In November, he was arrested by the ED in the same case.

On Tuesday, the ED got his custody after doctors at Joka-ESI Hospital in West Bengal found him fit to travel to New Delhi.

Anubrata Mondal’s name came up in the cattle smuggling scam case after the CBI registered an FIR in 2020. According to the CBI, between 2015 and 2017, over 20,000 cattle heads had been seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) as they were being smuggled across the border.