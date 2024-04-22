Delhi court rejects Kejriwal’s plea for daily consultation via VC with family doctor

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday observed that the items included in the home-cooked food sent to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail were different from what was prescribed by his own doctor.

His doctor did not prescribe food items like potatoes, arbi (taro) and mangoes, but they were included in the meals provided to him, said the court.

Special Judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja observed that the jail authorities have not explained why the food items which were not as per Kejriwal’s medical prescription were allowed to be sent to him.

The court’s observation comes days after the Enforcement Directorate alleged that Arvind Kejriwal, a diabetic, was consuming mangoes, aloo puri, and sweets daily to raise his blood sugar level to make grounds for medical bail.

The court on Monday ruled that the Delhi Chief Minister will continue to be provided with home-cooked food on the condition that it will comply strictly with a diet plan prescribed by an AIIMS medical board which will include senior endocrinologists and diabetologists.

Until the medical board provides a diet plan, Arvind Kejriwal’s family has been instructed to strictly follow the diet chart prescribed by his doctor and the court’s order from April 1, when he was sent to judicial custody.

The Tihar jail authorities must ensure that there is no deviation in Kejriwal’s food items from the medically prescribed diet, said the court.

The court gave the order while rejecting the Delhi Chief Minister’s plea seeking daily consultation with his family doctor via video call (VC).

The court further said Arvind Kejriwal’s plea to be administered insulin cannot be accepted only on his word since he suffers from hyperglycemia, a condition in which there is too much sugar (glucose) in the blood.

The AIIMS medical board was asked to submit a report on whether Kejriwal currently requires insulin. If any intervention is needed, the final decision will be taken by jail authorities in consultation with the medical board, said the court.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been alleging that the Chief Minister is denied insulin and being pushed towards a “slow death”.

Arvind Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail after he was arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.