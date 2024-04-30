Delhi court rejects Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in liquorgate

New Delhi: A special court on Tuesday denied bail to former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with a case related to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy case.

Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja, who concluded the hearing on Sisodia’s second bail application on April 20, rejected the plea on Tuesday.

CBI had opposed Sisodia’s plea, arguing that his request didn’t satisfy the triple test laid down by the top court for grant of bail. According to this doctrine, an accused may be granted bail if it is established that he is not a flight risk, will not influence witnesses and will not tamper with the evidence.

Sisodia had sought bail on the ground that he has been detained for over 11 months and has not been implicated in the alleged offence and that there was a delay in the commencement of trial in the case.