Delhi court remands Kejriwal to 6-day ED in liquorgate Scam

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to 6-day Enforcement Directorate custody by the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the now-scrapped liquor policy-linked money laundering case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief will remain in probe agency custody till March 28. He will be produced before the court at 2 pm on March 28.

Kejriwal was produced in the trial court shortly after he withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case on Thursday evening.

During the remand hearing, the federal probe agency alleged that Kejriwal received several crores of rupees as kickbacks from the ‘South group’ for formulating and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

“He demanded Rs 100 crore from some accused from the ‘South group’ for contesting the Goa elections,” Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who is appearing for the agency, told the Rouse Avenue Court.

Raju also claimed that the money trail showed that Rs 45 crore ‘kickback’ used in the Goa elections came from four hawala routes.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Delhi on the promise of providing corruption-free governance, has now been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy case.

Following his arrest on Thursday by the central agency after two hours of questioning, the 55-year-old AAP national convener became the first sitting chief minister to have been arrested in a criminal case. The ED’s move came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant Kejriwal protection from the central agency’s coercive action.

The case revolves around alleged corruption and money laundering related to the formulation and execution of Delhi’s excise policy for the fiscal year 2021-22, a policy that was subsequently scrapped.

Notably, prominent AAP figures like Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are already in judicial custody as part of the same investigation.