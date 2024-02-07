Delhi court summons Kejriwal on ED’s complaint

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court has asked Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17.

The ED has accused Kejriwal of skipping consecutive summons by the central agency in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. The ED had issued five summons to Kejriwal which the Delhi CM did not comply to.

The ED then filed a complaint against Kejriwal in the court, seeking his presence. The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra said that she has taken cognisance of the ED’s complaint and issued summons to Kejriwal. The court also directed the ED to serve the summons to Kejriwal through the Delhi Police.

On February 2, Kejriwal skipped the Enforcement Directorate’s summons for the fifth time in connection with the money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case. The fresh summons to the Delhi Chief Minister followed the fourth summons, which he had skipped on January 18.

While skipping the fifth summons, the party called it “unlawful.” Kejriwal has so far skipped four previous summons issued by the ED on January 18, January 3, November 2, and December 22, calling them “illegal and politically motivated.”