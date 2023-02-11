Delhi excise policy scam: ED arrests YSR Congress leader’s son

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, pertaining to a money-laundering case that is being investigated by the anti-corruption agency.

Magunta is accused of alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, which has made headlines due to various discrepancies flagged by LG as well as the investigative agency.

Raghav Magunta was on Friday taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), agencies reported quoting ED officials.

The YSR Congress leader’s son was later produced before a local court that granted 10-day custody to ED.

Notably, this is ED’s ninth arrest in the Delhi excise policy scam case and the third just this week.

Earlier this week, ED arrested Gautam Malhotra, son of former SAD MLA from Punjab Deep Malhotra, and Rajesh Joshi, the director of an advertising company called Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd, in relation to the Delhi liquor scam case.

The agency had alleged that a cartel called ‘South Group’ of liquor retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers were created as part of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, and the father and son duo were part of it, reported PTI. Their premises were also searched last year.