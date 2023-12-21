Delhi HC directs EC to ‘act’ against Rahul Gandhi for “pickpocket” remark against PM Modi

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take appropriate action against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his speech on November 22 in which he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “pickpocket”.

The court said the statement was “not in good taste” and asked the ECI to act as per law within eight weeks.

A bench of Acting chief justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna asked the Election commission to decide on the notice issued to Rahul Gandhi on November 23 within eight weeks.

Delhi High Court was hearing a PIL seeking action against Rahul Gandhi for calling PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and businessman Gautam Adani “pickpockets” during a rally.

On the issue of directing the framing of stricter rules to regulate such speeches, the court remarked that it cannot pass directions to the Parliament.

The Election Commission told Delhi High Court that show cause notice was issued on November 23 itself and model code of conduct was in place.

“We have taken action already,” the ECI informed the court.

The Election Commission said that “issuing of the notice itself means a warning has been issued.”

At this, Senior Advocate Kirti uppal, who was appearing for PIL petitioner said, “We are seeking formulation of guidelines so that people don’t repeat in future.”

“It’s every individual’s responsibility to prevent such speeches. But when the election commission has taken action, what is the need for our interference? We agree that these statements are in a bad state,” said the High Court Bench.

Supreme Court Bar Association President Adish Aggarwala also appearing for petitioner said, “Election Commission merely issued notice to Rahul Gandhi for his speech and the commission lacked the power to take strict action against Gandhi.”

The Election Commission on November 23 issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘panauti’ (bad omen) and ‘jebkatra’ (pick pocket) remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The notice came a day after the BJP filed a complaint with the poll body against the Wayanad MP.

In November, Rahul Gandhi, at a poll rally in Rajasthan’s Jalore said, “Ache bhale hamare ladke waha pe World Cup jeet jaate, par panauti harwa diya (our boys were almost winning the World Cup, but the ‘bad omen’ made them lose).”

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks invited sharp criticism from the BJP, which called the comments “shameful and disgraceful” and demanded an apology.