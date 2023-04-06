Delhi HC seeks CBI’s reply on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the CBI’s response to former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in the excise policy scam case being probed by the CBI.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued a notice on the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s plea, which claimed he is “totally innocent” and a “victim of political witch-hunt”, and asked the agency to state its stand.

“Issue notice. Let reply be filed,” the judge said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 on February 26 following several rounds of questioning.

On March 31, a trial court here had dismissed Sisodia’s bail plea in the matter, saying he was “prima facie the architect” and had played the “most important and vital role” in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

Before the high court, senior advocates Dayan Krishnan and Mohit Mathur, appearing for Sisodia, challenged the trial court’s decision and pointed out the other accused in the case were either not arrested or have been granted bail. “This is a plea for regular bail. Everyone except me is granted bail,” Krishnan submitted. Lawyer Anupam S Sharma appeared for the CBI and sought time from the court to file a reply.

The court granted two weeks to the probe agency to file its response. In his plea filed before the court, Sisodia said there is no material to show his involvement in the offences alleged in the FIR and he has never received or ever gained any undue advantage.