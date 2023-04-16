Delhi L-G flags grave ‘procedural lapse’ in convening of 1-day Assembly session

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Sunday flagged grave procedural lapses on the part of the AAP government in convening a one-day session of Delhi Assembly on Monday.

According to the Delhi LG, the special session was called without following rules.

This came after the Delhi government had called a one-day special Assembly session at 11 am on Monday in cognisance to the political disruptions concerning power subsidy issues and summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the liquor excise policy case.

According to a statement released by the L-G office, the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has proposed to call the second part of the 4th session of the Assembly, whereas the Delhi Cabinet has recommended for convening the one-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

“As per Rules and Act the house, adjourned sine die on 29.03.23 has to be first prorogued, before a fresh session can be convened,” read the statement.

The statement further said, “Even as a session remains unprorogued, a new session cannot be convened. Delhi Cabinet and Delhi Legislative Assembly are not working in tandem as per the extant law, which has been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister by the Lt. Governor.”

According to the statement, the one-day special session has been recommended by the Delhi Cabinet without any specified legislative business. “Cabinet’s recommendation for convening the one-day session has been made without following the due procedure,” added the statement.

The session comes at a time when the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) are at loggerheads over the power subsidy, with the former alleging that the latter did not clear files seeking a subsidy extension.

However, the L-G’s office said that the file was already approved, and the delay was caused by the Power Minister Atishi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI for questioning on Sunday in the alleged Delhi liquor scam. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged vendetta politics, the probe agency claimed to have evidence against the Delhi chief minister based on which the summons has been issued.