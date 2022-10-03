Delhi LG slams CM Kejriwal for skipping Gandhi Jayanti event

New Delhi: A war of words once again escalated between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena soon after the latter accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “deliberately breaching the protocol” and criticised the state government for being absent from Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat on Sunday, on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

In his letter to Delhi CM, the LG said, “It is with a deep sense of pain, regret and disappointment that I draw your attention towards the utter disregard displayed by you and the Government headed by you towards the commemoration of Gandhi Jayanti and the Jayanti of Bharat Ratna, Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji yesterday.”

Saxena also pointed out that neither Kejriwal nor any minister from his cabinet were present at Raj Ghat or Vijay Ghat on Saturday, even as the President, Prime Minister and several stalwart leaders of the country humbly gathered to pay their homage to Bapu and Shashtri ji.

“While the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was perfunctorily present there for a few minutes, he did not deem the occasion fit enough for him to stay the course,” the LG wrote.

The LG also claimed that Sisodia, who attended the event, left the venue without waiting for the President to arrive.

Responding to the allegations made by Saxena, AAP released a statement and said that Kejriwal could not be a part of functions as he was in Gujarat and also claimed that LG’s letter was written on PM Narendra Modi’s instruction.

“CM has always attended Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti programs in last several years. CM was in Gujarat on that day and that’s why he could not attend the program. It is important to understand the reason for LG’s letter. CM addressed a very massive rally in tribal area of Gujarat against empty chairs in PM’s program in Ahmedabad just two days back. The PM is livid. This letter has been written by LG on PM’s instructions,” a statement tweeted by AAP MLA Atishi read.