Delhi-NCR on high alert ahead of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march

New Delhi: In anticipation of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march organized by farmer organizations on February 13, security measures have been enhanced in and around the national capital, Delhi, and its neighboring areas.

To mitigate any potential unrest, law enforcement authorities have installed large containers, cemented and iron barricades, as well as water cannons at the Singhu border of Delhi.

Delhi has imposed Section 144 (prohibitory orders) for a period of 30 days, until March 12 in the national capital in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo March’ call given by farmers for Tuesday.

Noida authority has asked schools located in the vicinity of the Noida express to conduct virtual classes for students of all the classes ahead of the farmer’s protest to avert any untoward incident.

To maintain the law and order situation in the state, Haryana has deployed the CRPF and other security agencies. Mobile internet services and bulk SMS have also been suspended in seven districts until February 13.

In view of the farmers’ protest, the Gurugram police on Monday tightened security on the Mewat, Rewari, and Jhajjar borders. Meanwhile, Gurugram police started checking suspicious vehicles and also put up barricades on the border for vehicles entering Gurugram while a large number of security personnel were deployed there.