Delhi police arrests NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha

New Delhi: NewsClick founder and Editor-in-Chief, Prabir Purkayastha, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Tuesday in connection with a case filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), following allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda.

Purkayastha will be produced at court in Delhi on Wednesday. The Human Resources Head at NewsClick, Amit Chakravarty, was also arrested today.

Earlier in the day, Prabir Purkayastha had been brought to the Delhi Police Special Cell office for questioning. In addition to this, the police sealed NewClick’s office.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday raided the homes of several journalists and employees linked to online portal NewsClick in connection with the UAPA case. The police have questioned a total of 46 people in the case.

During the raid, the police seized electronic evidence including laptops and mobile phones and took data dumps of hard disks. The searches were based on inputs shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), indicating alleged unlawful activities by the suspects.

Police posed a list of 25 questions on various issues, including their foreign travels, protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Shaheen Bagh as well as the farmers’ agitation, sources said.

The ED had earlier conducted raids on the firm’s premises to probe its sources of funding. The Special Cell is now continuing the searches on the basis of inputs provided by the central agency, officials said.