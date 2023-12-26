Delhi Police receives call about bomb blast near Israel Embassy

New Delhi: The Delhi police said they received a call about the blast at Israel Embassy on Friday and rushed to the spot to investigate.

The Delhi Fire Services received the call around 6 pm, but found nothing at the scene of the incident, according to Atul Garg, the Director of the department.

The Delhi Police Crime Unit and the forensics team are investigating the matter. The Forensic Science Laboratory also confirmed that nothing has been discovered at the spot so far.

“We are still searching. A security official who was there heard the sound of a blast,” the FSL sources said. A security guard who was near the embassy said, “Around 5 pm, I heard a loud noise. It sounded like a tyre had burst. I also noticed some smoke rising from near a tree.” However, sources in the special cell have denied that any blast took place here. More information is expected soon.

The Israel Embassy is located in the high-security diplomatic enclave near the India Gate. The police have cordoned off the area and are probing the matter.