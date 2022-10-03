Delhi Police seals three PFI offices, registers UAPA case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police initiated action against the properties owned by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in the national capital and have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The case against PFI was registered under sections of UAPA at the Shaheen Bagh police station.

Three offices of the PFI, ground floor of Jaid Apartment, the ground floor of Hilal house in Abu Fazal Enclave Jamia Nagar and Tehri Manzil Jamia were sealed under section 8 of the UAPA.

According to the FIR, which was registered a few days back, PFI carried out suspicious activities from these offices and subsequently searches were carried out.

In September, the Centre banned PFI for five years, accusing the Islamic outfit of having ‘links’ with global terror groups such as ISIS and and trying to spread communal hatred in the country.

The ban was imposed after the National Investigating Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and various state police forces carried out raids in a massive pan-India crackdown on the PFI twice in the recent past.