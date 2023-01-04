Delhi sees season’s lowest temperature at 4.4 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: Delhi’s minimum temperature on Wednesday morning plunged to 4.4 degrees Celsius – the season’s lowest — making the national capital colder than Dharamsala, Nainital and Dehradun.

A dense layer of fog lowered visibility to 200 metres, affecting the movement of road and rail traffic. At least 19 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half hours due to the foggy weather, a Railways spokesperson said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared satellite images that showed a thick layer of fog over the Indo-Gangetic plains and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country.

“Fog/low cloud layer persists over north and central parts of India, covering large parts of the country and causing ‘cold day’ to ‘severe cold day’. (A) cold wave (was) recorded over isolated pockets of Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan,” an IMD official said.

According to the weather office, ‘very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is ‘dense’, 201 and 500 metres ‘moderate’, and 501 and 1,000 metres ‘shallow’.

Delhi’s minimum temperature was lower than that of Dharamsala (5.2 degrees), Nainital (6 degrees) and Dehradun (4.5 degrees).

Cold wave conditions are predicted in the national capital during the next three days and the mercury may drop to 4 degrees, the IMD has forecast.