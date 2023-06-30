‘Delhi University not just a university but a movement’: PM Modi

New Delhi: The Valedictory Ceremony of the Centenary celebrations of Delhi University was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and he laid the foundation stone of three buildings of the University.

PM Modi said, “Delhi University has not just a university, but a movement. This university has participated in every movement and has given life to every movement… Delhi University marks 100 years when the nation marks 75 years of independence”

“Delhi University once had only 3 colleges, now it has over 90 colleges. India once was among the fragile economies and today it is among the top 5 economies in the world. Today the number of girls studying in DU is more than that of boys,” he said.

The foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of the Faculty of Technology and the academic block which will be constructed in the North Campus of the University was laid by PM. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also joined the Centenary celebrations of Delhi University with PM Modi.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister took a metro ride from Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station to Vishwa Vidyalaya Metro Station here in the national capital on Friday morning to visit Delhi University.

PM Modi was also seen interacting with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. The University of Delhi was established on May 1, 1922. In the last hundred years, the University has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 Colleges, more than 6 lakh students, and has contributed immensely in nation building.