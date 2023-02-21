‘Democratic structures collapsed in India, Parliament no longer functioning’: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: in a rare interview with the Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that democratic structures collapsed in India and the Parliament is no longer functioning. He also said that the press is no longer free in India.

On a question about India and fascism, Gandhi said, “Fascism is already there. Democratic structures collapse. Parliament is no longer working. I haven’t been able to speak for two years; as soon as I speak they take my microphone off. The balance of powers is off. Justice is not independent. Centralism is absolute. The press is no longer free.”

The Congress MP also exuded confidence that PM Modi can be defeated in the upcoming General Elections. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would 100 per cent be defeated if the other parties came together.

“… it’s sure he (PM Modi) can be beaten. Provided you oppose a vision: not linked to the right or the left, but to peace and union. Fascism is defeated by offering an alternative. If two visions of India confront each other in the vote, we will be able to prevail,” said Rahul Gandhi.