DGCA notice to Air India for elderly woman harassment on flight

New Delhi: The startling incident of a man reportedly peeing on an elderly woman co-passenger aboard a New York-Delhi flight in November of last year led the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to issue show-cause notices to numerous Air India officials on Thursday.

The watchdog questioned why the airline crew and officials shouldn’t be subject to enforcement action for failing to perform their obligations in its notice.

The accountable manager, the director of in-flight Services, the pilots, and the cabin staff all received the notice.

On November 26, the event took place as the plane was on its route to Delhi from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The male passenger, who was intoxicated, is accused of peeing on an old woman and flashing his privates. The airline subsequently imposed a 30-day ban on him.

According to top government officials on Thursday, the ministry of civil aviation ordered Air India to launch an internal investigation into the incident and submit a report as soon as feasible after taking serious notice of it.

“Ministry of Civil Aviation takes serious note on Air India urination case. MoCA has asked Air India to provide all the details of the incident. MoCA has also asked Air India to hold an internal probe into the matter and submit the report as soon as possible. The probe should be time-bound,” the top government sources said.