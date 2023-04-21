DGCA probe on in Air India pilot allowing female friend inside cockpit

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe after it was learnt that an Air India pilot allegedly allowed a female friend into the cockpit of an international flight. According to reports, the incident happened on the Air India flight flying to Delhi from Dubai on February 27, Monday.

The DGCA said the probe was initiated as the incident violated safety norms. Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and any such entry could be in violation of norms.

Meanwhile, an Air India spokesperson on Friday reportedly told PTI that the airline has zero tolerance in aspects related to the safety and well-being of passengers and will take requisite action about the incident. “We have taken serious note of the reported incident and investigations are underway in Air India. The matter is reported to the DGCA and we are cooperating with the regulator’s investigation as well,” the airline spokesperson said in a statement.