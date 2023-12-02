Digvijaya confident of Congress unseating Shivraj govt

Bhopal: Reacting to the allegations of “horse-trading” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said on Saturday that the grand old party is all set for the result and is not worried as there are “no traitors” like Jyotiraditya Scindia left in the party.

“…Now we have no Scindia left. Now there is no traitor,” Digvijaya said.

The Congress has been targeting Jyotiraditya Scindia for leaving the party and defecting to the BJP, by calling him a “traitor” in the run-up to the elections, which has often led to a war of words between the leaders.

Scindia joined BJP in March 2020, during the Congress regime Madhya Pradesh led Kamal Nath. Scindia’s defection led to a collapse of Congress government in the Hindi heartland.

While speaking to reporters, Digvijaya Singh also said that the Congress is confident of returning to power by unseating the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

“I have been saying this since the beginning: there is a wave of anger against the BJP; people are fed up with Shivraj Singh Chouhan and angry about his false promises. This vote of public anger is going in favour of Congress,” the Congress veteran said on Saturday.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath also expressed confidence in winning the election and rejected the exit polls, as some of them predicted an edge for the BJP.

“I have nothing to do with (such) polls. I trust the voters of Madhya Pradesh,” he said in reference to various exit poll predictions that gave a thumping majority to the BJP in the state. Responding to a question about reaching out to party rebels and independent candidates, he said Congress would not require them.

Meanwhile, Shivraj Chouhan also exuded confidence that the BJP would retain power with a “huge majority”.

“BJP is going to form the government with a huge majority. (This is going to happen due to) love and trust for Modi ji (PM Narendra Modi), results of Centre and state schemes, trust of the people due to the unprecedented development of Madhya Pradesh… BJP will get many more seats (than predicted), Chouhan said.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted BJP’s victory in Madhya Pradesh with somewhere between 140 and 162 seats. The Congress is likely to secure 68 to 90 seats in Madhya Pradesh’s 230-member Assembly.