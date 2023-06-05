Disheartening to see Rahul conducting “anti-national” programs: Hardeep Puri

Jammu: Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said it is disheartening to see him conducting “anti-national” programs and engaging in “irresponsible” discourse at a time the entire country is united in grief after the deadly train accident in Odisha.

Puri said the government was working tirelessly and within 51 hours of the accident, the railway lines were restored and arrangements were also made to aid the injured. The prime minister visited the accident site swiftly and three central ministers were there as well, he said.

“Our nation mourns every single loss of life… It saddens me that while we are working tirelessly, some are making irresponsible statements without considering the facts,” he said. Addressing the Indian diaspora in the US at an event, Gandhi charged that the BJP and the RSS are “incapable” of looking at the future and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to drive the Indian car by only looking in the rear-view mirror which will lead to “one accident after another.”

If one asks the BJP why a train accident happened, they will say the Congress party did such and such thing 50 years ago, he said, taking a swipe at the government following the Odisha train accident.