DK Shivakumar booked for throwing currency notes on people

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has been booked for throwing currency notes at people during an election rally in Mandya on March 29.

The Election Commission of India registered a complaint against DK Shivakumar for showering currency notes on people at a poll rally, based on which a non-cognisable offence was registered against him.

Based on the complaint, a local court issued directions to book the Congress leader, following which the Mandya rural station registered a case against him.

In a video that went viral, Shivakumar was seen standing atop a bus and throwing currency notes at people taking part in the election rally near Bevinahalli. Shivakumar was taking out a Congress “Praja Dhwani Yatra” in the run-up to the Karnataka election.

DK Shivakumar defended himself, saying that he was not throwing currency notes at people. “I was offering money to an idol of a god that people participating in the rally were carrying on their head,” he said.

While Congress workers in Mandya said Shivakumar was only paying money to the artists who had performed a cultural event during the party campaign, a non-cognisable offence was registered against the Congress president as he was seen showering money a day before the Election Commission announced the Karnataka Assembly election schedule.