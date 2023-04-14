‘DMK File’: BJP claims Stalin, his ministers have Rs 1.34 Lakh cr unaccounted assets

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday released `DMK Files` alleging DMK top ministers and CM MK Stalin`s family members of having unaccounted assets.

While addressing the media persons, Annamalai said, “We have released DMK files part 1 today. It is going to be a series throughout the year. We have only disclosed the direct assets, their shareholdings in a company, and the valuation of the properties they own.

“He added, “We haven`t gone beyond it. The most concerning question is, how is DMK becoming part of the largest money laundering business worldwide.” He stated, “We want to reflect the true vision of PM Modi, that we`re a party which takes up issues that matters to the public.”

“We`re starting a `Padyatra` to expose DMK scams from the first week of June, our party leaders will walk across Tamil Nadu,” Annamalai said. “Not only DMK scams, but we will oppose scams by all parties. I will open up everything to the Tamil Nadu people. Let`s see who the Tamil Nadu people are going to vote for. This is a fight against corruption and not just our fight against one party. I will not stop here.” he further stated. He added, “My land, my people.

BJP state president K Annamalai further stated that” We are starting a Yatra to expose all these DMK scams to people. Each BJP cadre would go to this Yatra. This Yatra will begin in the first week of June. You all should participate in this Yatra.” On April 4, K Annamalai lashed out at the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over his remarks regarding social justice. The state BJP chief pointed out that the DMK government had objected to the reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).