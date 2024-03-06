Do’nt be mistaken for Bengal’s patience, courtesy as weakness: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of attempting to divide and harm people in her state and foment unrest.

The Trinamool Congress leader cautioned that Bengal’s “patience and civility” should not be interpreted as weakness.

She alerted the landlords of Bohiragoto about her party’s upcoming public rally on March 10. Through a Facebook post, Banerjee urged people to participate in the public meeting on March 10.

”Bengal’s patience & courtesy should NOT be mistaken for its weakness. The Bohiragoto Jomidars must be reminded of this on March 10. The #JonogorjonSabha at Brigade Ground this Sunday will be a historic event on the land that has always fought for its rights. Join us as we lead the people’s movement for Bengal’s secure future,” the West Bengal CM wrote on Facebook.

Banerjee raised the issue of Bengal’s pride in a social media post, highlighting the state’s deprivation of MNREGA funds and emphasizing its cultural richness and religious inclusivity. She called for unity against attempts to divide and harm Bengal, encouraging people to join the movement for its secure future.

Banerjee stressed the importance of fighting for justice and unity, opposing those who disrupt peace and threaten marginalized communities.

Targeting PM Modi, Banerjee remarked that he only emerges during elections and disappears thereafter.