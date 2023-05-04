DRDO scientist arrested for providing information to Pakistan

Pune: A Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist, who was working in one of the facilities of DRDO in Pune, was arrested today by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on the charges of espionage.

“A Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist, who was working in one of the facilities of DRDO in Pune, has been arrested by ATS on the charges of espionage. He was found to have had contact with the operatives of Pakistan’s Intelligence Agency through social media via WhatsApp messages, voice calls, video etc,” said Anti-Terrorism Squad.

“Despite holding a responsible position, the DRDO official misused his post thereby compromising sensitive government secrets, which could pose a threat to India’s security if it falls into the hands of the enemy nation,” ATS added.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra Police, Kalachowki, Mumbai, has filed a case under Section 1923 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and other relevant sections. Further probe is being done by investigating officer.