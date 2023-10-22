DRI with Gujarat Police seize drugs, raw material, worth Rs 500 crore from Sambhaji Nagar

Sambhaji Nagar: The Ahmedabad Crime Branch and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday seized narcotic drugs worth Rs 200 crore and raw material, used in the making of drugs, worth Rs 300 from Maharashtra’s Sambhaji Nagar district.

The seized drugs include Cocaine, Ketamine and MDMA. Three people were also arrested by the agencies in the operation.

The action of the agencies came after an official of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, while investigating another drug case, learnt that drugs were made in three factories in Sambhaji Nagar.

After getting the information, a joint team of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch and DRI raided the factories in the industrial area of Sambhaji Nagar, seized the drugs and arrested three people.

A team from Ahmadabad crime branch has also launched a probe to find out where these drugs have been supplied.