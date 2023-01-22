Drone shot down near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar, 5 kg heroin recovered

Amritsar: A drone was shot in the Lopoke area of Punjab’s Amritsar district near the India-Pakistan International border by security forces on Sunday at around 4 pm. A joint patrolling party of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Amritsar Police shot the six-wing drone in the Lopoke area of Kakkar village after hearing its humming sound.

The security personnel recovered five kg of heroin during the search operation in the village. Two people were arrested while they were trying to flee. As per the Punjab DGP, the drone parts were manufactured in the United States and China.

In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Police, in a joint operation with BSF, have recovered a 6-wing drone after firing and bringing it down and seized 5 Kg Heroine from village Kakkar, which is 2 Km from the International border with Pakistan,” the Punjab DGP said in a tweet.

DGP Punjab’s tweet:

He further added, “2 persons were arrested with a total of 12 rounds fired from AK-47. The drone found is assembled, with parts manufactured in USA and China.”

Earlier on Thursday also, a drone was caught at the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar. Two people were also arrested by the BSF. The force seized around 6.150 Kg of Heroin. However, three people managed to escape. In a similar incident, two people were also arrested for smuggling heroin to India from Pakistan through a drone in Sri Ganganagar on January 15.