EAM Jaishankar talks to Israeli counterpart reaffirming commitment to fight terrorism

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen amid the ongoing Israel-Hams War. EAM reaffirmed India’s dedication to combatting terrorism, upholding international humanitarian law, and advocating for a two-state resolution.

Taking on to X (formerly Twitter) Jaishankar wrote, “Spoke this afternoon with FM Eli Choen of Israel. Appreciated his sharing the Israeli assessment of the current situation. Reiterated our firm commitment to countering terrorism, observance of international humanitarian law and for a two-state solution.” The discussion centred on the prevailing situation in Gaza and the significance of finding a solution that ensures regional stability and peace.

Emphasizing India’s resolute opposition to terrorism, Jaishankar highlighted the nation’s steadfast dedication to combating this threat. He stressed the importance of upholding international humanitarian law to safeguard civilian lives in conflict areas. Additionally, in the discussion, he voiced India’s unwavering support for a two-state resolution to the long-standing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Earlier, on Friday, at the Joint Secretary Session of the Senate’s External Affairs and Defence Commission in Rome, Jaishankar highlighted the importance of addressing issues faced by the Palestinian people and the significance of resolving the conflict through dialogue and negotiation rather than conflict and terrorism.

He said while terrorism is “unacceptable”, there also needs to be a solution to the Palestine issue.

Addressing the session, Jaishankar said, “What happened on October 7 was a big act of terrorism, the subsequent acts happening after that. This has taken the entire region into a different direction. But surely, it must be everybody’s hope that eventually…the conflict can’t be the normal of the region and that it comes back to some stability, some cooperation.”

Noting that a balance needs to be struck on different issues, the EAM reiterated New Delhi’s position of a ‘two-state’ solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict. “Within this we have to find a balance between different issues. Because there is no question. If there is issue of terrorism, and we all find terrorism unacceptable, we have to stand up. But there is also an issue of Palestine. There has to be solution for the problems faced by the Palestinian people,” Jaishankar said.

Reaffirming support to the two-state solution to the ongoing West Asian crisis, he emphasized that dialogue and negotiations are imperative to reaching a resolution.

“Our view is that it has to be a two-state solution. If you have to find a solution, you have to find a solution through dialogue and negotiation. You cannot find a solution through conflict and terrorism. So we would support that as well. Given the current situation…we do believe that humanitarian law must be respected. In any complex situation, it is not wise to not get the balance right,” he added.

India has always advocated for a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine that prevails side by side at peace with Israel. “India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders side by side at peace with Israel. That position remains the same,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in light of the October 7 Hamas attacks in southern Israel.