EAM Jaishankar tears into Congress, says, ‘PM Modi sent Army to LAC, not Rahul’

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who sent India Army to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and not the Wayanad MP. His remark came amid Opposition’s accusation of the Central government avoiding a discussion on Tawang clash.

“If we were being accommodative, then who sent the Indian Army to the LAC. Rahul Gandhi didn’t send them, Narendra Modi sent them,” he said.

He further asserted that India has sent troops to the LAC in large numbers amid border tensions with China amid Congress’ charge that the Centre is not doing enough to counter the threat. “We have today the largest deployment in history on the China border and I am naming China,” the EAM said.

He was answering a question about Congress’ allegation that neither PM Modi nor the EAM mentioned China.

EAM Jaishankar’s remarks came in the backdrop of Opposition’s protest in Parliament alleging that the government is refusing a discussion on the clash with Chinese forces in Tawang.

He also questioned the timing of billionaire investor George Soros criticism of PM Modi.

“This is politics by another means. Why sudden surge in reports and attention? You want to make a documentary, a lot happened in 1984, make a documentary on that. It’s not accidental. Election season has certainly started in London and New York,” Jaishankar told ANI in an interview.