EAM S Jaishankar strongly condemns vandalism of Hindu Temple in US

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday strongly condemned the case of vandalism in California’s Newark where a Hindu temple was defaced with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti.

“I have seen it. Extremists, separatists and such forces should not be given space. Our consulate there complained to the government and the police and an inquiry is underway,” Jaishankar said.

The Swaminarayan Mandir in Newark was defaced with anti-India graffiti made on the exterior wall and came to light on Friday. The Newark police are closely looking into the matter.

“One of the devotees, who lives close to the shrine, discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti in black ink on an exterior wall of the building, and the local administration was immediately informed,” Bhargav Raval, the spokesperson of the temple administration told ANI.

Jonathan Arguello, a police captain in the Newark Police Department, said, “Based on the graffiti, we believe it was a targeted act, and it’s going to be investigated with full thoroughness. I can also tell you that as a member of the Newark Police Department and the Newark community, we’re deeply saddened when these types of acts occur, and we think they’re senseless and they have no room.”

Arguello added that such cases would henceforth be taken seriously and acts of vandalism would not be tolerated in the city. Police officials are currently collecting evidence to investigate the matter.

Notably, this is not the first case of vandalism of a Hindu temple abroad. In August, a similar incident was reported in Canada’s British Columbia where the front door of a Hindu temple was defaced with posters of the Khalistan referendum.