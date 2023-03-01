EAM S Jaishankar’s sharp reminder to UK: ‘BBC must follow Indian laws’

New Delhi: The United Kingdom Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raised the issue of BBC tax searches with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Wednesday.

James Cleverly, who is in India to attend a crucial meeting of the G20 foreign ministers on March 1 and 2 held bilateral meeting with EAM Jaishankar today. In response, the EAM firmly told Cleverly that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations.

Sources in the Ministry of External Affairs said, “He was firmly told that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations.”

After the meeting, EAM Jaishankar tweeted, “Began the morning with a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly of the UK. Reviewed the progress in our relationship since our last discussion. Noted in particular the commencement of the Young Professional Scheme.”

Last month, the income-tax department had conducted marathon survey operations at the offices of the BBC in the national capital and Mumbai. The IT raids on the British broadcaster came following the release of two-part documentary on Prime Minister Narendra over the 2002 Gujarat riots.