EC advises Bengal Governor against Cooch Behar visit on April 19

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has been advised by the Election Commission to call off his tour of Cooch Behar on April 18 and 19.

The constituency will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

The Election Commission said the proposed tour was violative of the Model Code of Conduct, as per a report by news agency PTI.

The 48-hour silence period ahead of the first phase of polls will be in place from Wednesday evening. Silence period refers to a time when political parties are barred from campaigning before the polling date.

Under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), no local programme can be organised for the governor as proposed in his issued programme. The commission has also noted that the entire district administration and police force will be occupied in election management during April 18 and 19, PTI report mentioned.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held from April to June, spanning seven phases. The first phase of polling will be on April 19 and seventh phase on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.