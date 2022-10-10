EC allots ‘mashaal’ symbol to Uddhav Thackeray faction

New Delhi: Uddhav Thackeray got the torch mashaal symbol, ending the Thackeray-Shinde fight for claim on Sena.Uddhav Thackerays party name will be Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray whereas Eknath Shinde got the name Balasahebchi Shiv Sena.

Balasahebchi Shiv Sena in Hindi means Balasaheb ki Shivsena. While Uddhav Balasaheb got the mashaal symbol, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked for three options as symbols from Eknath Shindes party.

Minister Deepak Kesarkar of Shinde faction reacted on name given by EC. “Since the time we were in Guwahati we wanted Shiv Sena Balasaheb name. We are satisfied. Symbol we will decide by tomorrow, Kesarkar said.

Uddhav Thackeray group’s Bhaskar Jadhav said, We are happy, consider this major victory.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday froze the Shiv Sena’s bow and arrow symbol amid a long-drawn tussle between the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

Two days after both Thackeray and Shinde camps were barred from using the party name and its election symbol (bow and arrow), the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday submitted three party symbol options to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Trumpet, blunt mace and sword are among the options the Shinde camp has proposed to the poll body.

The poll body has barred both the Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions from using the party name and election symbol in the coming Andheri East Assembly bypoll.