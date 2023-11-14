EC notice to AAP over ‘defamatory’ social media posts against PM

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday issued notice to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its alleged disparaging, insulting and defamatory remark on social media against the prime minister.

In a statement, the poll panel said it received a complaint on November 10 from the BJP regarding X (formerly Twitter) posts. The saffron party has alleged that the posts allegedly portrayed PM Modi in a ‘disparaging, insulting and defamatory’ manner with ‘scurrilous and malicious intent’.

The poll panel referred to the AAP’s social media posts alleging a link between the prime minister and industrialist Gautam Adani.

The EC said it has time and again issued advisories to political parties and candidates to maintain dignity in electoral campaigning, desist from transgressing the limits of decency and refrain from attacks on the personal character and conduct of political rivals as they can vitiate the level playing field.