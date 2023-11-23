EC notice to Rahul Gandhi over ‘Panauti’ jibe at PM Modi

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his ‘panauti’ and ‘pickpocket’ remarks for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The EC has sought a response from Wayanad MP by November 25, 2023. The EC in its notice asked Rahul to provide an explanation for the allegations.

“It is alleged that comparing a prime minister to a ‘jaibkatra’ (pickpocket) and using the word ‘panauti’ is unbecoming of a very senior leader of national political party. Further, the allegation of grant of waivers of ₹14,00,000 crore for the past nine years, is asserted by the BJP, as not borne out on facts,” the poll panel said in a statement.

Election Commission’s notice comes in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi’s derisive remarks for PM Modi in a public meeting in poll-bound Rajasthan. Senior Congress leader while adressing the public in the Barmer district of Rajasthan drew parallels between PM Modi and Pickpocketer and also used the word “panuti” (bad luck) for PM as the Indian Men’s cricket team lost the World Cup 2023 final match.

Addressing an election rally in Bharatpur, Rahul Gandhi said, “The pickpocketer never comes alone, there are three people. One comes from the front, one from the back and one sees from the distance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s job is to divert your attention. He comes on TV from the front and distracts the public by raising topics of Hindu-Muslim, demonetization, and GST. Meanwhile, Adani comes from behind and takes the money.”

“Amit Shah is the third person. His role is to supervise. He ensures no one should know about what is happening,” he added.