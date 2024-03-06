EC warns Rahul Gandhi for jibes like ‘pickpocket’, ‘panauti’ against Modi

New Delhi: Amid political parties gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has reportedly issued an advisory to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to exercise caution in his public statements.

The advisory comes in response to the Delhi High Court’s directive to the ECI to take appropriate action against Rahul Gandhi for his speech in November of the previous year. In the said speech, he used terms like ‘pickpocket’ while criticizing BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Election Commission had previously issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi regarding his use of ‘panauti and pickpocket’ remarks directed at PM Modi. The sources reveal that the ECI reiterated its advisory on March 1 of the current year, emphasizing its importance during the ongoing campaign.

“After considering all facts, including the Delhi High Court order and Rahul Gandhi’s reply, the Election Commission of India has advised the Congress leader to be more careful and cautious in the future,” stated a source.

In light of the declining standards of political discourse in recent elections, the Election Commission issued an advisory last week to all political parties. The advisory stressed the need to maintain decorum, exercise utmost restraint in public campaigning, and elevate election campaigning to an “issue-based” debate.

The Election Commission will assess any indirect violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) based on the advisory. This assessment will serve as a fair basis to rework notices considering time and content for the upcoming elections.